BOULDER(CBS4) – A difficult off season just got a little bit better for the CU Buffs and Head Coach Karl Dorrell.
The Buffs put the finishing touches on their latest recruiting class which has been ranked as high as 3rd in the Pac-12.
The Buffs signed 22 players including 9 from Texas. They also added 3 junior college players and 5 more from the NCAA transfer portal.
The portal hasn’t been kind to CU since last season ended. The Buffs lost 7 starters to the portal including cornerback Christian Gonzalez who is now at Oregon. Receiver Brendan Rice is joining Lincoln Riley at USC. Former Pac-12 offensive player of the year Jarek Broussard is joining Mel Tucker at Michigan State and Mark Perry is now enrolled at TCU.
Colorado’s biggest additions form the portal are former Baylor receiver R.J. Sneed who was a second-team All-Big 12 selection in 2020 and former Alabama offensive lineman Tommy Brown.
Despite losing some of his best players in the portal, Dorrell still believes the Buffaloes gained more than they lost.
“We feel like the additions we made, in a lot of ways, is more of an upgrade from the things that we had in terms of an attrition standpoint,” Dorrell said. “We really feel good about us moving forward.”
Spring football is set to begin on March 30th and CU opens next season at home against TCU on Friday September 2nd.