By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Deadly Crash, I-70 Closed, I-70 Delays, I-70 Traffic, Idaho Springs News

IDAHO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– Eastbound lanes of Interstate 70 were closed on Wednesday night due to a deadly crash involving a semi and another vehicle. The crash happened between Exit 240 CO 103 and Exit 241 Idaho Springs.

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. Drivers are urged to take an alternate route. There is no estimate on when I-70 will reopen.

