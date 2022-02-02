DENVER (CBS4)– Several COVID-19 community testing sites across Colorado will be closed on Thursday, Feb. 3 while several others will be delayed or have a late opening due to winter weather.
Testing Sites CLOSED on Feb. 3:
- Betz Technology- Lamar
- Clear Creek County – Idaho Springs
- Cripple Creek Rec Center – Cripple Creek
- Gunnison Fairgrounds – Gunnison
- Lawson Hill Park and Ride – Telluride
- Northeast Early College – Denver
- Walsenburg Train Dept- Walsenburg
- Washington County Fairgrounds – Akron
Testing Sites DELAYED on Feb. 3:
Opening at 9 a.m.:
- FLC Stadium – Durango
- La Plata Fairgrounds – Durango
- Littleton Park and Walk – Littleton
Opening at 11 a.m.:
- Pagosa Springs Medical Center – Pagosa Springs
Opening at Noon:
- Aims Community College – Greeley
- All City Stadium – Denver
- Aurora Public Schools – Aurora
- Centaurus High School – Lafayette
- Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- Dr. MLK Early College – Denver
- Echo Park Stadium – Denver
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Instructional Support Facility (ISF) – Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver
- Lakewood at South Kipling – Lakewood
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- SOAR Academy – Englewood
- Southwest Plaza – Littleton
- St. Vrain Valley Innovation Center – Longmont
Additional Information from the Colorado State Joint Information Center: All patients who had appointments scheduled are being notified. As weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community vaccination sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.