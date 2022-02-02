DENVER (CBS4) – Although the latest winter storm in Colorado did not have much moisture, very cold temperatures have allowed for impressive snow reports in many areas. A Winter Storm Warning is in effect in the Denver metro area until Thursday.
The list below are snow reports as of about 7 a.m. on Wednesday. Many areas will see at least another additional inch of snow during the remainder of the day so these are not “final” numbers. And because this storm has produced several snow “bands” instead of widespread and consistent snow, reports can vary significantly in the same town or city.
The most recent official snow total for Denver measured at Denver International Airport was 2.1 inches as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Security-Widefield 22.0
Jamestown 13.2
Horsetooth Mountain 12.0
Air Force Academy 12.0
Boulder 11.5
Commerce City 11.0
Westminster 10.1
Lakewood 10.0
Highlands Ranch 10.0
Colorado Springs 10.0
Arvada 9.9
Fort Collins 9.6
Wheat Ridge 9.5
Ken Caryl 9.5
Loveland 9.5
Berthoud 9.1
Longmont 9.0
Morrison 8.5
Thornton 8.4
Louisville 8.3
Englewood 8.2
Buena Vista 8.2
Centennial 8.0
Genesee 8.0
Niwot 8.0
Johnstown 8.0
Castle Rock 8.0
Erie 7.9
Denver (CBS4) 7.8
Golden 7.5
Broomfield 7.5
Littleton 7.3
Greeley 7.3
Allenspark 7.2
Manitou Springs 7.2
Ward 7.1
Lafayette 7.1
Estes Park 7.1
Englewood 7.0
Nederland 7.0
Parker 6.8
Aurora 6.0
The Pinery 6.0
Larkspur 6.0