DENVER (CBS4) – Although the winter storm in Colorado on this First Alert Weather Day did not have much moisture, very cold temperatures have allowed for impressive snow reports in many areas. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in the Denver metro area until 8 p.m. Wednesday.
The list below are snow reports as of about 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday, and Commerce City appears to be in the lead for the most accumulation in the Denver metro area with 13.6 inches!
Many areas will see at least another additional inch of snow during the remainder of the day so these are not “final” numbers. And because this storm has produced several snow “bands” instead of widespread and consistent snow, reports can vary significantly in the same town or city.
The most recent official snow total for Denver measured at Denver International Airport was 2.1 inches as of 5 a.m. Wednesday.
Security-Widefield 22.0
Commerce City 13.6
Jamestown 13.2
Manitou Springs 13.0
Horsetooth Mountain 12.0
Air Force Academy 12.0
Boulder 12.0
Loveland 12.0
Black Forest 12.0
Commerce City 11.0
Westminster 10.1
Lakewood 10.0
Highlands Ranch 10.0
Colorado Springs 10.0
Arvada 9.9
Fort Collins 9.6
Wheat Ridge 9.5
Ken Caryl 9.5
Berthoud 9.1
Longmont 9.0
Morrison 8.5
Thornton 8.4
Louisville 8.3
Englewood 8.2
Buena Vista 8.2
Centennial 8.0
Genesee 8.0
Niwot 8.0
Johnstown 8.0
Castle Rock 8.0
Erie 7.9
Denver (CBS4) 7.8
Golden 7.5
Broomfield 7.5
Littleton 7.3
Greeley 7.3
Allenspark 7.2
Ward 7.1
Lafayette 7.1
Estes Park 7.1
Englewood 7.0
Nederland 7.0
Parker 6.8
Aurora 6.0
The Pinery 6.0
Larkspur 6.0
Denver (DIA) 2.7