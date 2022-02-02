BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Actor Alec Baldwin is returning to the Boulder International Film Festival in 2022 as the event’s first ever Special Guest Programmer. Baldwin will select three films that most influenced and impacted him — and they will be screened at the festival. After the films, he’ll do a brief Q & A to discuss why he chose the films.
“I am quite excited about returning to the Boulder International Film Festival, which I last attended in 2010,” Baldwin stated. “I think Boulder is a great town and I know they have a wonderful festival.”
Baldwin has chosen the films ‘Dr. Strangelove or: How I Stopped Worrying and Learned to Love the Bomb;” ” The Most Dangerous Man in America: Daniel Ellsberg and the Pentagon Papers;” and “Julia,” a new documentary about Julia Child.
Baldwin will also be interviewed by BIFF Special Event Producer Ron Bostwick on Saturday, March 5, at 6 p.m. at the Boulder Theater. Tickets for “A Conversation with Alec Baldwin” are $60 and on sale now; free for festival passholders.
The entire BIFF program will be announced, with tickets on sale, Friday, Feb. 11.