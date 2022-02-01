GOLDEN, Colo. (CBS4)– Snow was falling hard at times in Golden as Colorado’s latest snowstorm got going. Places like Golden and Boulder were expecting some of the greatest snowfall totals.

Bitter cold air started pouring into Colorado on Tuesday behind a strong cold front. The cold was accompanied by areas of light to moderate snow. Temperatures won’t climb back above freezing until Friday afternoon.

“I love the snow, this is great to see it coming down finally,” said Stevin Bocchini, a manager at Tributary Food Hall in Golden.

The crowd was light but still came in for something to do on trivia night.

“We come every week anyways so we’re not going to miss it,” said one trivia player.

Colorado Department Of Transportation plow operators were expecting long shifts.

“This is going to take a lot longer, it’s going to be slower and steadier. It means that we’re going to have to stay on top of it the entire way through,” said Matt Inzeo, communications director for CDOT. “This isn’t going to be just a few hours, wait it out for a morning, wait it out overnight sort of thing. This is going to be an all-day event for most of us through Wednesday.”

Jazmin Solano and Derek Roberts sat in a car in Golden waiting to pick up to-go food. It was an SUV, but two-wheel-drive and without snow tires.

“We’re actually not from here, we’re from Texas,” said Jazmin.

But they would not travel up to Evergreen to visit friends. They planned to stay the night in Golden.

“We’re actually celebrating Derek, he got a job with Google today,” she added.

In the car with them, was their Bernadoodle puppy “Rory,” who chewed on a CBS4 microphone. The dog was made for snow, but not the vehicle.

“She eats it, yeah, she digs in it, she rolls in it, sticks her face in it,” Jazmin said.

Wednesday, mortgage loan officer Wendy Renee planned to still come to work, being wary of working from home during the pandemic.

“Tomorrow’s going to be slow on the way in and with a heater by the side.”

Stevin Bocchini thought about skiing, if he could get to the mountains, “Hopefully this Thursday will give us a nice little bit of powder to get in.”