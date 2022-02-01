(CBS4) – Denver Broncos Hall of Famer Peyton Manning on Tuesday morning shared a message of congratulations to Tom Brady on social media. Brady announced his retirement in a series of posts to his Instagram page.
“Congratulations to my friend Tom on an unbelievable football career. To do it as long as he did, at the highest levels is absolutely incredible. It was an honor and a privilege to compete against him on the field, and I truly appreciate his friendship off the field,” Manning said through his Omaha Productions Twitter page.
Peyton Manning on @TomBrady's retirement: pic.twitter.com/yuGQwCCn6B
— Omaha Productions (@OmahaProd) February 1, 2022
“I have always admired & respected his competitiveness, his dedication, his discipline, and his commitment to being the best. I wish him the best in his next chapter. Congratulations again, pal!”
Brady won seven Super Bowls — six with the Patriots and one with the Buccaneers — over a 22-year NFL career.