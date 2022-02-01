DENVER (CBS4) – When the Colorado Buffaloes try to beat Oregon for the 11th straight time in Boulder, they will do so without Head Coach Tad Boyle. The University of Colorado announced that Boyle has tested positive for COVID and will miss Thursday’s game with the Ducks.
Associate Head Coach Mike Rohn will serve as acting head coach in Boyle’s absence.
“While I’m disappointed I can’t be on the court with our team, I have full confidence in our coaching staff and know that Coach Rohn will have our team ready to play on Thursday,” Boyle said.
Boyle status for the Buffs’ game with Oregon State on Saturday will be determined later this week.
The entire men’s basketball team and coaching staff are fully vaccinated and boosted.