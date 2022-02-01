Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Tad Boyle To Miss Oregon Game Due To COVIDWhen the Colorado Buffaloes try to beat Oregon for the 11th straight time in Boulder, they will do so without Head Coach Tad Boyle.

Peyton Manning Congratulates 'My Friend Tom' On His Retirement DecisionDenver Broncos Hall of Famer Peyton Manning on Tuesday morning shared a message of congratulations to Tom Brady on social media.

'Everyone Who Can Wants To Buy This Team': How A Denver Broncos Sale Could Play OutAfter years of in-fighting and a legal battle involving the heirs of two former owners, the path is finally clear for the Pat Bowlen Trust to sell the Denver Broncos.

Nathaniel Hackett Brings Pizzazz To Broncos -- And Maybe Rodgers, Too?George Paton sees Nathaniel Hackett as the booster shot Denver desperately needed. What Broncos fans can't wait to find out is whether Hackett also will bring Aaron Rodgers with him.

Les Shapiro, Former CBS4 Sports Anchor, Passes AwayPopular Colorado sportscaster Les Shapiro passed away on Saturday after his battle with cancer.

All Eyes Will Be On Shiffrin In Olympic AlpineNow a veteran of 26, and well-established as the world’s top all-around ski racer, Shiffrin aims to be in the starting gate at the Beijing Olympics for the slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill and combined, along with maybe even the mixed team parallel, according to her coach.