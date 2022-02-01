(CBS4) – With another snowstorm poised to move into Colorado, officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation say more than 100 snowplows will be out on the roads in the Denver metro area.

Crews will begin by pre-treating the bridges and overpasses in the region with liquid de-icer. That will happen about 4 to 5 hours before the snow hits in the late afternoon.

There will also be approximately 150 new snowplow drivers on the roads, according to CDOT.

State transportation officials area hoping that drivers will be patient when near snowplows. They are asking that drivers give them plenty of space to do their job.

“A working plow is a work zone. It is something that you need to be cautious of. The best thing you can do is maintain a safe following distance and frankly that’s the safest place you can be on the road. But, give those operators the space to get their job done it’s going to make the roads clearer, faster for everyone,” said Matthew Inzeo, CDOT’s communications manager.

Inzeo recommends drivers be prepared just in case they get stuck and keep some supplies in their car.

“A blanket. An extra jacket, an extra hat, a little bit of food and water just in case the thing that we never want to happen, happens and you’re stuck in the snow in extremely cold temperatures,” he said.