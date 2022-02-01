FIRST ALERTWinter storm warnings going into effect on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jesse Sarles
(CBS4) – The chilly winter storm that will bring extremely cold temperatures and dump snow on Colorado’s Front Range Tuesday night and on Wednesday is leading some school districts to call a snow day on Wednesday.

A Winter Storm Warning because of heavy snowfall is in effect in some places and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in others.

In northern Colorado, Poudre School District announced it would be closed Wednesday.

