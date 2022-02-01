(CBS4) – The chilly winter storm that will bring extremely cold temperatures and dump snow on Colorado’s Front Range Tuesday night and on Wednesday is leading some school districts to call a snow day on Wednesday.
A Winter Storm Warning because of heavy snowfall is in effect in some places and a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect in others.
In northern Colorado, Poudre School District announced it would be closed Wednesday.
Due to predicted inclement weather, PSD schools will be closed Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022. This is NOT a remote learning day. All school activities and athletics will be canceled, as well as AlphaBEST. Please check your email or https://t.co/XHjF5qDz7s for more information. pic.twitter.com/IHhj8gi7Xk
— Poudre School District (@PoudreSchools) February 1, 2022
