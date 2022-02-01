FIRST ALERTWinter storm warnings going into effect on this FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY
By Jack Lowenstein

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — North Metro Fire Rescue District responded to a a fire at a one-story residential building near the intersection with E 112th Place and Grant Drive in Northglenn Tuesday morning.

(credit: CBS)

According to the North Metro Fire tweet, everyone in the building safely evacuated, and there was no report of injuries.

This is being investigated as a possible electrical fire, but the cause has not been determined.

There is no further information at this time.

