NORTHGLENN, Colo. (CBS4) — North Metro Fire Rescue District responded to a a fire at a one-story residential building near the intersection with E 112th Place and Grant Drive in Northglenn Tuesday morning.
According to the North Metro Fire tweet, everyone in the building safely evacuated, and there was no report of injuries.
North Metro crews are currently on scene near 112th and Grant in Northglenn on a possible electrical fire in a multi-unit residential building. All residents evacuated and no injuries reported. Fire investigator on scene to determine cause.
— North Metro Fire (@NMFirePIO) February 1, 2022
This is being investigated as a possible electrical fire, but the cause has not been determined.
There is no further information at this time.