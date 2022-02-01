John Elway, Joe Ellis, Broncos Named In Racial Discrimination Lawsuit Filed By Former CoachJohn Elway, Joe Ellis, and the Broncos have been specifically named in a major new lawsuit filed by former head coach Brian Flores, who alleges rampant racial discrimination in the NFL hiring practices.

Denver Broncos Officially For Sale: Bowlen Family Calls Ownership An 'Incredible Ride'The Pat Bowlen Trust announced the beginning of a sale process for the Denver Broncos -- and the trustees hope to have the sale completed by the start of the 2022 NFL season.

Dave Logan On Next Broncos Owner: 'I Want Somebody Who Wants To Bring Championship Caliber Football Back'As Denver faces a team ownership transition, the voice of the Broncos joined CBS4 and was clear on what he wants in a new owner.

Colorado Buffaloes Head Coach Tad Boyle To Miss Oregon Game Due To COVIDWhen the Colorado Buffaloes try to beat Oregon for the 11th straight time in Boulder, they will do so without Head Coach Tad Boyle.

Peyton Manning Congratulates 'My Friend Tom' On His Retirement DecisionDenver Broncos Hall of Famer Peyton Manning on Tuesday morning shared a message of congratulations to Tom Brady on social media.

'Everyone Who Can Wants To Buy This Team': How A Denver Broncos Sale Could Play OutAfter years of in-fighting and a legal battle involving the heirs of two former owners, the path is finally clear for the Pat Bowlen Trust to sell the Denver Broncos.