BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – Federal charges are now pending against Matthew Harris after he allegedly made threats against students and faculty at UCLA. Harris is a former instructor in the school’s philosophy department, according to UCLA’s school newspaper the Daily Bruin. He is now being transferred to federal custody after being detained by Boulder Police Tuesday morning.

His 800-page proclamation, obtained by CBS4, also makes several references to Colorado.

Boulder Police Chief Maris Herold said they were notified by California authorities on Monday night that they had tracked Harris to Boulder.

Boulder police officers first responded to Harris’ residence in the 900 block of Broadway on Monday night. After police responded to the address, they claim Harris sent out additional threats to numerous individuals, which elevated the level of concern. Police “maintained surveillance on the address throughout the night to ensure that he was unable to leave the location before daylight.”

The Boulder regional SWAT was activated just before 8 a.m. and immediately set up a perimeter around Harris’ location. Officers began evacuating nearby University Hill Elementary School, residents and businesses. Police also coordinated with CU Boulder to evacuate some students. Harris was arrested just after 11 a.m.

Harris allegedly posted a YouTube video referencing a mass shooting and the document making specific threats to people within UCLA’s philosophy department. The video has since been taken down.

After reviewing parts of the lengthy declaration, Boulder police investigators said they identified thousands of references to violence, stating things such as “killing, death, murder, shooting, bombs, schoolyard massacre and Boulder” and phrases like “burn and attack Boulder outside by the university.”

It also includes concerning statements like “Make Columbine and 9/11 look like dress rehearsals.” Harris goes on to write: “Burn and attack Boulder outside by the university” and “Kill the fathers of Boulder high school.”

The investigation has revealed that Harris had attempted to buy an unknown handgun at a gun store in Jefferson County on Nov. 2, 2021. His purchase was denied. Herold explained Harris was on a national list of those not allowed to purchase firearms.

“The importance of having collaboration at the federal, state and local levels was critical to the swift resolution of this incident this morning,” Herold said in a statement. “The incident today is yet another reminder of the ongoing need for strong relationships with our federal law enforcement partners to protect the Boulder community.”

In Boulder, a shelter-in-place order was put in effect in a small area of Boulder near University Hill about 8 a.m. Tuesday due to that police operation. The threats he is alleged to have made temporarily forced the university to revert all its classes Tuesday to remote learning.