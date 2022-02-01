(CBS4) – Many public health departments across Colorado are letting their mask orders come to an end. They say they’re shifting responsibility to the community.

“You’re adults. You don’t need the public health parent to say ‘Do this,'” Dr. John Douglas, Executive Director of Tri-County Health Department, said.

Douglas made the recommendation to the let their public mask order expire for a combination of reasons.

He says they have seen a sharp decline in cases, increased natural immunity, compliance fatigue from the community and he believes we are moving toward initial endemic phase.

“After two years of COVID we are living with it, it will bother us — it will probably bother us more than flu — but I think we can live with it in the same way especially since our tools are so much better,” he said.

In the area Tri-County oversees, which includes Adams County and Arapahoe County, it would mean lifting the requirement in schools as well.

Chris Gdowski, superintendent for Adams 12 Five-Star Schools, says high risk students will continue to be a priority.

“There’s certainly a number of things we have in our possession like KN95 masks that we have ample supplies of that we can provide to students who might want them, if someone believed on a medical side a … shield would help we have those in stock. We have portable air filtration machines in each classroom,” Gdowski told board members.

Denver Public Health officials plan to end their mandate as well. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock says it’s likely private businesses and individuals will continue their own requirements.

“Let’s be peaceful and understanding as we make this transition. We ask you to be understanding and respectful of staff,” he said.

Blake Street Tavern owner Chris Fuselier says while loosening restrictions in the Mile High City will likely be good for businesses, there’s still concern about what the future holds.

“I think it’s just going to continue to be this roller coaster where when there’s a new variant, things kick in, hopefully we come out like gangbusters,” he said.

Jefferson County health officials haven’t decided yet if they will be letting their mask mandate expire. Boulder County’s mandate remains in place.