DENVER (CBS4) – Jeremy Vigil, Denver Fire Department’s deputy chief, is stepping down from his role after a DUI stop this weekend. Several sources familiar with the case say Vigil, 49, was driving a Denver Fire Department vehicle at the time of the stop.
In a message to fire department members, issued Monday and obtained by CBS4, Vigil wrote,”I am resigning from the role of deputy chief. Some actions and decisions I made over the weekend are not in alignment with the visions and values of our organization.”
Vigil was appointed Deputy Chief in 2020.
Multiple sources say the incident took place in Arvada. A spokesman for the Arvada Police Department said official reports on the incident would likely not be released until Wednesday as they were still being finalized.
Fire department spokesman Greg Pixley said Vigil would go back to his civil service position as an assistant chief. Pixley said Vigil was currently taking time off that he had earned.
“The situation surrounding Chief Vigil is under investigation and we will respect the process of the overseeing agency. Until their determination is made, there is limited information we can provide on what is going on with his legal case,” said Pixley.
State court records show Vigil pleaded guilty in 1994 to driving while impaired in Arapahoe County.
