FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins investigated a deadly collision between a train and a pedestrian on Tuesday night. The collision happened just before 6 p.m.
As a result of the collision, Horsetooth through Swallow along McClelland was blocked as the CRASH Team responded to investigate.
Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.