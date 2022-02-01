CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jennifer McRae
Filed Under:Fort Collins News, Fort Collins Police

FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4)– Police in Fort Collins investigated a deadly collision between a train and a pedestrian on Tuesday night. The collision happened just before 6 p.m.

As a result of the collision, Horsetooth through Swallow along McClelland was blocked as the CRASH Team responded to investigate.

Drivers were urged to take an alternate route.

Jennifer McRae