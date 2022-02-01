(CBS4) – As the Broncos face an ownership transition, the voice of the Broncos, Dave Logan, joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer on Xfinity Monday Live and was clear on what he wants in a new owner.

“I think it needs to be somebody who is not going to be an owner that just looks at the Broncos and says, ‘Well, the bottom line is I can make this much money in a year, 2 years, 5 years.’ I want somebody who has a vested interest, and somebody who is competitive and wants as much as the GM, and the coaching staff and the players to bring championship caliber football back to Denver,” said Logan.

“I want somebody that is competitive. That doesn’t like the trajectory of this team and is bent on doing something about it.”

The Broncos haven’t made the playoffs since the 2015 season, and have had five straight losing seasons — it’s the worst stretch since the Broncos entered the NFL in 1970.

“I’ve seen too many great season of Denver football and the last 5 seasons have been far from that. I’m ready to get this thing back on track and let’s get back to a championship caliber franchise,” added Logan.

The Broncos recently hired Nathaniel Hackett as the 18th head coach in franchise history. Hackett is a first-time head coach who comes to Denver after spending three seasons as the offensive coordinator in Green Bay.

“I’m like a lot of other people, I’m excited about what Nathaniel Hackett brings. He’s got a good resume and a guy who has been able to work with really smart offensive people,” said Logan, who played for Hackett’s dad Paul when he was with the Cleveland Browns.

“He’s going to bring a real exuberance and an energy level that, no disrespect to anybody else, but we just haven’t seen a lot of that in the last four or five years.”