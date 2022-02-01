ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4)– For nearly 40 years the Bowlen name and the Denver Broncos have gone hand-in-hand, but with the team now officially for sale, that era is set to end before the 2022 season begins.

“They are talking this could be the most expensive sale of a team in North America in the history of sports,” Dan Price Brand Marketing Director for Adrenaline sports marketing a division of Fig Advertising said.

Price who has worked with several Denver sports teams says that price tag will set the stage for who can buy the team, the Bowlen Trust has a responsibility to choose the best and highest bid, but the thirty-one other team owners will have to approve the purchase.

“When it’s a billionaires club, there are only so many billionaires out there, they might have to end up with someone they don’t really like,” Price said.

Some of the names being tossed around as potentially interested range from Jeff Bezos to Jay-Z with speculation that John Elway and Peyton Manning could want to be part of potential ownership groups.

In that case, one person would need to own at least 30% of the team and bring with them roughly $1.2 billion to the table.

“Sports are becoming a toy for the richer. They used to be a toy for the rich, now they are the toy for the richer,” Price said.

Dave Logan who has been the voice of the Denver Broncos for years says he would like to see someone who will leave it all on the field.

“I think it needs to be somebody who is not going to be an owner who is committed to bringing high caliber championship quality football back to Denver,” Logan said.

Fans might agree. but Price says in business a potential owner will look at the bottom line.

“I think these guys are looking for development, I think these guys are looking at it as a bigger play, then just running a football team,” he said.

Price says that will likely include opportunities in development and a new owner may even consider moving the team.

The Bowlen family released a statement on the sale as well, which reads: When Pat Bowlen purchased the Denver Broncos in 1984 with the help of his siblings- John, Bill and Marybeth-he set out with a goal of being No. 1 in everything. Over the past 38 seasons, his vision enabled the Broncos to become champions on and off the field.

With today beginning the Broncos’ transition to new ownership, our family is overwhelmed with gratitude for what this organization and community have meant to us. There are truly no words to express our deep appreciation to all of Broncos Country for its unwavering support during the past four decades.

We will forever cherish Pat’s leadership as a Hall of Fame Owner and CEO, guiding the Broncos to three World Championships, seven Super Bowls, 13 AFC West titles and 21 winning seasons. Off the field, Pat ensured his team gave back to the Denver community with the same passion that Broncos fans displayed every Sunday in the fall.

Nothing Pat accomplished would have been possible without the players, whom he loved dearly. Thank you to those who proudly wore the Broncos jersey over the years for your commitment to winning and serving our community.

Our family is eternally grateful for the coaches, support staff and team employees for all of their contributions. Thank you for your countless sacrifices and dedication to the Broncos.

Pat used to say the Broncos belonged to the fans and that ultimately this was their team. From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for this incredible ride. It has been the honor of our lifetime.

All of us know that the impact of “Mr. B” will live on with the Broncos and in the hearts, minds and memories of the fans.

We will always cheer for the Orange and Blue. Go Broncos!