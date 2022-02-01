DENVER (CBS4) – After a stretch of days in the 50s and 60s in Denver a new air mass moved in to kick off the new month. Bitter cold air started pouring into Colorado on Tuesday behind a strong cold front. The cold was accompanied by areas of light to moderate snow.

If you think it’s cold now just wait until Wednesday night and Thursday morning. As skies clear behind the departing snowstorm temperatures are expected to fall below zero for a large part of the state. Temperatures won’t climb back above freezing until Friday afternoon.

Please don’t forget about people, pets and pipes during this cold snap. Prolonged exposure to the cold can result in frost bite, hypothermia and in extreme cases, even death.

Outdoor pets need to come inside or have adequate shelter with water that won’t freeze. Outdoor workers and winter enthusiasts playing outside need to consider the conditions and how long they are exposed to the low temperatures.

In addition to the very cold air temperatures we could see even colder wind chill values as this storm departs late Wednesday and early Thursday. Gusty wind on the back side of the storm could create wind chill values low enough to prompt a warning from the National Weather Service.

If you have water pipes on exterior walls of your home, such as a kitchen sink, you might consider leaving the cabinet doors open to allow warmer air from inside your home reach them. You can also let the faucet drip to help prevent the pipes from freezing.