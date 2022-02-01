DENVER (CBS4)– Several COVID-19 community testing sites and vaccine clinics across Colorado will be closed on Wednesday, Feb. 2 while several others will be delayed or have a late opening due to the winter storm with freezing temperatures and snow expected. CBS4 meteorologists have declared that Wednesday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the winter storm that could bring up to 10 inches of snow in some parts of the Front Range.
Testing Sites CLOSED on Feb. 2:
- Aims Community College – Greeley
- All City Stadium – Denver
- Aurora Public Schools – Aurora
- Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont
- Centaurus High School – Lafayette
- Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs
- Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs
- Clayton Early Learning – Denver
- Clear Creek Valley Park – Arvada
- Colorado School of Mines – Golden
- Convenient Care Clinic- Alamosa
- Cripple Creek Rec Center – Cripple Creek
- Dr. MLK Early College – Denver
- Eastman Park- Windsor
- Echo Park Stadium – Denver
- Estes Park Fairgrounds – Estes Park
- FLC Stadium Parking Lot – Durango
- Fort Morgan – Lincoln Street – Fort Morgan
- Foundations Church – Loveland
- Fountain
- Fremont County DPHE – Cañon City
- George Washington High School – Denver
- Instructional Support Facility (ISF) – Aurora
- Jefferson County Fairgrounds – Golden
- Kunsmiller Creative Arts Academy – Denver
- La Veta Fire Protection- La Veta
- McHarg Community Park- Avondale
- Montbello Library- Denver
- Our Lady Mother of the Church – Commerce City
- Park County Public Health- Bailey
- Pueblo County Fairgrounds – Pueblo
- Pueblo Mall – Pueblo
- Red Rocks Community College – Arvada
- Riverdale Regional Park – Brighton
- Rock Island Trailhead – Falcon
- Rocky Mountain Prep – Denver
- Saguache Community Building- Saguache
- SOAR Academy – Englewood
- Southwest Plaza – Littleton
- St. Vrain Valley Innovation Center – Longmont
- Stazio Ball Fields – Boulder
- Timberline Church – Fort Collins
- Walsenburg Train Depot- Walsenburg
- Wiggins Community Church – Wiggins
Testing Sites DELAYED on Feb. 2:
Opening at 9 a.m.:
- Adams State – Alamosa
Opening at 10 a.m.:
- Aurora Center for Active Adults – Del Mar
- Centennial Hospital – Centennial
- Colorado Mountain College – Breckenridge
- Dicks Sporting Goods – Commerce City
- Douglas County Justice Center – Castle Rock
- Front Range Community College – Westminster
- Mesa County Fairgrounds – Grand Junction
- Park Meadows Mall – Lone Tree
- Pirates Cove – Englewood
- Silverthorne Recreation Center – Silverthorne
- Sky Ridge Campus – Lone Tree
- Strings Music Pavilion – Steamboat Springs
- Summit County Community Center – Frisco
- UNC Greeley – Greeley
- Waterworld – Federal Heights
Opening at 11 a.m.:
- Littleton Park and Walk
All patients with appointments are being provided information about rescheduling. There are numerous state-sponsored community testing sites across the state, as well as dozens of locations offered by private providers. They are free, convenient, and do not require identification or insurance. Visit covid19.colorado.gov/testing for a list of locations. As the weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community testing sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly.
Vaccine clinics CLOSED on Feb.2:
- Chapel Hills Mall – Colorado Springs
- Citadel Mall – Colorado Springs
Vaccine clinics DELAYED on Feb. 2:
Opening at 10 a.m.
- Boulder County Fairgrounds – Longmont
- Timberline Church – Fort Collins
Additional Information from the Colorado State Joint Information Center: All patients who had appointments scheduled are being notified. As weather conditions evolve throughout the day, additional community vaccination sites may be required to close. We will update the website accordingly. For help finding or scheduling an alternate appointment, call 1-877-CO VAX CO (1-877-268-2926) or visit covid19.colorado.gov/vaccinefinder.