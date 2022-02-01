AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Aurora Police Department responded to a crash that killed a 52-year-old woman and critically injured a 42-year-old man Monday night.
According to the Aurora PD press release, just after 7 p.m., police went to the intersection with S Aurora Parkway and S Southlands Parkway, where there had been a two-car crash. Crash investigators believe the woman, who was driving a Hyundai Santa Fe, was traveling southbound in the northbound lanes of Aurora Parkway when it was hit head-on by a Nissan Rouge driven by a 42-year-old man.
The woman was taken to the hospital to treat injuries, where she died. The man was also taken to the hospital treat injuries, where he remained in critical condition. His health status was unknown early Tuesday morning.
NEWS RELEASE: Woman Killed After Wrong Way Crash on Aurora Parkway #APDNews https://t.co/aS2X4iIEtd pic.twitter.com/JVMN9SbNAk
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) February 1, 2022
The woman’s name has not been released. Aurora PD said it will be released by the Arapahoe County Coroner’s Office once she has been positively identified and her next of kin have been notified about her death.
There is no further information at this time.