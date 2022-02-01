(CBS4) — On Jan. 27, Denver Police Department arrested Anthony Chavez, 42, after he was accused of assaulting a member of Denver Public Schools security on the Lowry Elementary School campus. Chavez is the parent of a student at the school, and he was upset about the school’s mandate requiring his son to wear a mask.

According to the DPD arrest report, on Jan. 12, Chavez was involved in a disturbance a the campus when he was there to express his anger about the school’s mask mandate related to COVID-19 restrictions. That day, Chavez was served with a letter of conduct and told he was not allowed inside the school campus.

The day of the arrest, Chavez returned to drop his son off at school and walked toward the doors of the school, trespassing on school property. Chavez was met by a DPS security member, who told him he could not enter the school campus. The police report notes, the security guard was wearing a clearly marked uniform and shirt indicating his position as DPS security. Investigators say Chavez should have known the DPS security had the legal authority to restrict his access to the schools.

Instead, police say Chavez pushed the security member in the chest and the two began to fight. Chavez is accused of punching the security member, and responding officers noticed the security member had a scrape and some blood on his forehead, his knuckles bleeding and a scrape on his knee.

Specifics on any injuries Chavez had were not detailed, but the report shows he was cleared for injuries and exposure to pepper spray.

Chavez already had a warrant out for his arrest, but details for that were not provided in the report. He was taken into custody without issue.

There is no further information at this time.