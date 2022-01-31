GREENWOOD VILLAGE, Colo. (CBS4) – A pair of turkeys drew a lot of attention in the parking lot of a shopping complex in Greenwood Village on Monday morning. They were captured on video by a CBS4 crew at The Orchards.
The male turkey looked to be working hard to catch the attention of the female turkey. It raised its impressive tail feathers several times.
Some shoppers said the male was also challenging cars near the intersection of Orchard Road and South Holly Street.
City managers say the turkeys show up at the location frequently and they try to keep them away from the roads and from vehicles as much as possible.