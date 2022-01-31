CBS News ColoradoWatch Now
By Jesse Sarles
Filed Under:Colorado News, Denver News, Red Rocks

(CBS4) – This summer’s Red Rocks events calendar is already starting to fill up with summer concerts, and new announcements continue to come in. On Monday we got word that singer Josh Groban will be performing at the legendary Colorado venue on July 24.

Singer Josh Groban (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

(Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Groban will be joined by the Colorado Symphony for the concert, which is part of Groban’s “Harmony Tour.”

“I’m beyond grateful and thrilled to announce that I’m going back on tour this summer,” Groban tweeted on Monday morning.

Tickets go on sale on Friday and are available through axs.com.

