(CBS4) – This summer’s Red Rocks events calendar is already starting to fill up with summer concerts, and new announcements continue to come in. On Monday we got word that singer Josh Groban will be performing at the legendary Colorado venue on July 24.
Groban will be joined by the Colorado Symphony for the concert, which is part of Groban’s “Harmony Tour.”
“I’m beyond grateful and thrilled to announce that I’m going back on tour this summer,” Groban tweeted on Monday morning.
I’m beyond grateful and thrilled to announce that I’m going back on tour this summer!
AND I’ll be joined by the incredible @preshallband @theloosh @eleriward 🎶
The Harmony Tour kicks off 6/17 and tix go on sale THIS FRIDAY. Visit https://t.co/rt0xDgZDj1 for details. pic.twitter.com/mlKRzt7OVM
— josh groban (@joshgroban) January 31, 2022
Tickets go on sale on Friday and are available through axs.com.