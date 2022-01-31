'Everyone Who Can Wants To Buy This Team': How A Denver Broncos Sale Could Play OutAfter years of in-fighting and a legal battle involving the heirs of two former owners, the path is finally clear for the Pat Bowlen Trust to sell the Denver Broncos.

Nathaniel Hackett Brings Pizzazz To Broncos -- And Maybe Rodgers, Too?George Paton sees Nathaniel Hackett as the booster shot Denver desperately needed. What Broncos fans can't wait to find out is whether Hackett also will bring Aaron Rodgers with him.

Les Shapiro, Former CBS4 Sports Anchor, Passes AwayPopular Colorado sportscaster Les Shapiro passed away on Saturday after his battle with cancer.

All Eyes Will Be On Shiffrin In Olympic AlpineNow a veteran of 26, and well-established as the world’s top all-around ski racer, Shiffrin aims to be in the starting gate at the Beijing Olympics for the slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill and combined, along with maybe even the mixed team parallel, according to her coach.

Avs' MacKinnon Could Miss All-Star Game After Taylor HitColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be sidelined for at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture, throwing his availability for the All-Star Game into question.

Jokic Has Triple-Double, Nuggets Beat Pelicans 116-105Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists and the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 116-105 on Friday night.