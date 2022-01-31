DENVER (CBS4) – While the wind in Boulder County is not as strong on Monday as it was a month ago when the Marshall Fire developed, there is still enough wind for a High Wind Warning on the west side of the county.
The wind is coming a day before another winter storm is set to impact Colorado. Wind gusts through Monday evening in the foothills of Boulder County as well as neighboring Jefferson and Larimer Counties could reach up to 80 mph through 6 p.m. Monday.
A few gusts up to 40 mph could reach as far east as the fire area in Superior and Louisville but most of the strongest wind will stay west of the fire area.
On the morning of December 30, 2021, wind gusts up to 115 near the base of the foothills helps spark the fire that eventually burned over 6,000 acres and destroyed over 1,000 homes.
There are many differences as the wind once again gets very gusty in this area a month later. Most importantly, it’s not nearly as dry with multiple snow storms in January and snow still covering the ground in most areas. Plus, maximum winds on Monday will be at least 30 mph less compared with December 30.