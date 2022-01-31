ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – A deputy in the Denver Sheriff’s Department has died in what appears to be a murder-suicide. The female victim was identified as Latasha Betterly-Byrd, a deputy with the Denver Sheriff Department. The male was not publicly identified.
The Adams County Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 9:45 a.m. after someone found a body at a home in the 1300 block of W. 67th Avenue.
“Upon arrival, deputies located an adult male deceased from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound and an adult female deceased from multiple gunshot wounds,” officials from the Adams County Sheriff’s Office stated.
The investigation is ongoing. They said it appears to be a domestic violence incident.
Betterly-Byrd had just graduated from the academy in November.