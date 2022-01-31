DENVER (CBS4) — Nearly two dozen Denver businesses will soon have to pay up for selling tobacco products without a required retail tobacco store license, the Department of Excise and Licenses said.
The citations issued Monday marked the first major enforcement of the city’s new licensing requirement, a tool officials hope to use to hold businesses accountable if they sell tobacco products to minors. Each business was issued a notice of violation previously.
“After giving them warnings, and trying to make sure they get the license, the ones that have not gotten compliance received a citation today,” said Eric Escudero spokesperson Denver Dept. of Excise and Licenses.
According to Escudero, the city began enforcing the new licensing requirement last July. It was originally created through an ordinance passed by Denver City Council in 2019, that also raised the minimum age to buy tobacco products to 21.
“That’s what this tobacco license is all about, is making sure that when kids go in and try to purchase tobacco and those stores don’t card them and sell to youth, there are consequences,” Escudero said. “You could use your license.”
Of the 23 businesses cited, 11 are Family Dollar stores. The rest include local markets, liquor stores, vape shops and more.
While no store owners would speak on camera Monday, one told CBS4 they don’t sell tobacco products and shouldn’t need a license. Another said they’re in the process of getting licensed and shouldn’t be fined.
These first fines start at $150 but Escudero said a $500 fine comes with a second violation. After that, the fines increase to $999.
“Unfortunately, youth tobacco usage is on the rise, especially with flavored tobacco, so it is our duty to protect the safety and welfare of our citizens and that includes our kids,” Escudero said.
There are currently 331 active retail store tobacco licenses in the City and County of Denver.
Below is the list of businesses cited by Denver’s Department of Excise and Licenses:
- Angelo’s CDs and More at 1959 S. Broadway
- East 28th Liquors at 3513 E 28th Ave.
- Fairfax Market Inc. at 2835 N Fairfax St.
- Family Dollar at 3360 N. Downing St.
- Family Dollar at 2848 N Colorado Blvd.
- Family Dollar at 998 N Sheridan Blvd.
- Family Dollar at 1340 S. Federal Blvd.
- Family Dollar at 1467 S Holly St.
- Family Dollar at 1875 W Mississippi Ave.
- Family Dollar at 1515 W 48th Ave.
- Family Dollar at 1845 Federal Blvd.
- Family Dollar at 2792 S Federal Blvd.
- Family Dollar at 2085 S. Federal Blvd.
- Family Dollar at 1700 East Colfax Ave.
- GG Convenience Store at 7520 E. Colfax Ave.
- Hush Vapor at 1908 E Colfax Ave.
- La Sanchez LLC at 1626 Bruce Randolph Ave.
- Md East Colfax Liquor at 8200 East Colfax Ave.
- Nick-Mart at 2137 S Sheridan Blvd.
- Swansea Corner Store at 5101 N Saint Paul St.
- The Grape Leaf at 7340 E 29th Ave.
- The Glass Hut at 1350 S. Sheridan Blvd #9
- Marley’s at 2574 S. Broadway