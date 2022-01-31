(CBS4) – Colorado is the No. 3 best state to retire in. That’s according to WalletHub which released a list last week analyzing the best places in the country where you can “keep more money in your pocket without requiring a drastic lifestyle change” when you retire.
The Centennial State’s score was so high in part because WalletHub gave it high marks for health-related factors and affordability. It got low marks for the property crime rate, however.
The study caught the attention of Gov. Jared Polis, who wrote on Facebook that he’s proud of the ranking in part because he “signed a bill last year getting rid of state taxes on all Social Security income.”
WalletHub’s top 5 states to retire in for 2022 are as follows:
1. Florida
2. Virginia
3. Colorado
4. Delaware
5. Minnesota
New Jersey came up as the worst state to retire in.
The ranking prompted Polis to write: “It’s no secret that Colorado is voted one of the best states to retire! Lookout Florida and Virginia, we’re coming for you!”