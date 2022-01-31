(CBS4) – Authorities arrested 10 people last week who they say are responsible for a fatal fight that broke out in Arvada in 2020 between two motorcycle gangs. It happened on the morning of July 11 at a restaurant on the 5900 block of Lamar Street.
One man was shot and killed, two others were shot and injured and a fourth man — Ryan McPhearson — sustained lifelong injuries when he tried to help people who were hurt and was attacked. McPhearson was the lead singer of the Colorado band Nightwolf.
Authorities said the fight was between members of the Hells Angels and the Mongols.
Dozens of shots were fired across a stretch of four blocks of Lamar Street and William Henderson, 43, of Arvada, died in the shooting. He was a member of the Hells Angels. McPhearson “was severely beaten with a helmet and run over with a motorcycle,” according to Arvada police. Two others were on motorcycles and were run off the road by members of one of the gangs and both were badly hurt.
The 10 people who were arrested were apprehended in Colorado as well as in Utah, California and Florida. They range in age from to 30 to 41. Charges include murder, assault, reckless endangerment and menacing.
Arvada police worked with federal investigators on their investigation, which they say involved thousands of hours of work.