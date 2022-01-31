LOUISVILLE, Colo. (CBS4) – An art gallery in Louisville will be holding a silent auction this week and the funds raised will go towards helping victims of the Marshall Fire. Dozens of artists from Colorado will be donating artworks for the effort.
Creative Framing Art Gallery, located on Main Street in Old Town Louisville, is hosting the event on Friday from 4-8:30 p.m. The owners say they “believe that art can play a significant and beautiful role in the healing and recovery now underway with so many of our neighbors, friends and family.”
“We strongly urge you to join us Friday, February 4 to pledge your bids on some extraordinary art that you will treasure for decades to come while helping those who recently lost so much in our community,” they wrote.
Get more information at creativeframingartgallery.com.
The event takes place at the same time as Louisville’s First Friday Art Walk.