DENVER (CBS4) – Police on Monday morning released the arrest photo of the 47-year-old Ahmed Abdisharkur, who is accused of stabbing and beating another man to death on Friday night in front of the Gem Food Mart. That’s near the intersection of 30th Street and Downing Street in Denver.
Neighbors say it started as a disagreement, and police believe the fight was between an employee of the food mart and Abdisharkur, who owns a Mediterranean restaurant located in the same building. The two businesses are separated with a hallway.
The stabbing victim was taken to the hospital after the fight and died there.
“It’s like something you don’t think would happen in a store like this cause, because this is a community store,” one resident of the neighborhood told CBS4 over the weekend.
He said the food mart is always open and the owners have always been welcoming towards the community.
Another resident said she has seen more crime than normal taking place around the area in recent months.
“It makes me uncomfortable living here now,” she said.