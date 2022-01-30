DENVER, (CBS4)- On the corner of 14th and Ogden Street in Denver is The Corner Beet restaurant. Just a half a block away there is a spot were a lot of people hang out, and those folks have been causing Alex and his fellow employees a lot of trouble.
“We’ve had a lot of problems here for a while. They hang over by the 7-Eleven. We’ve seen guns pulled. Tip money stolen from our work. An employee here got punched in the face and it’s kind of just chaos you know,” he said.
So, when he heard there was a double murder just down the street from where he works Saturday night, he wasn’t surprised.
“That’s unfortunate and terrible but I’m unfortunately not surprised,” Alex said.
Denver police tweeted that 2 adults were killed on Ogden Street near Colfax Saturday night, but not much more than that. They initially thought a suspect was on the loose but now they aren’t sure. Their investigation will sort that out.
Alex says he’s tired of feeling unsafe when he comes to work, but he doesn’t know what the solution is.
“That’s a tough one. I’ve seen them move people’s tents and stuff but I don’t know if that’s effective,” Alex said.