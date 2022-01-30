CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4) – It might be the atmosphere or the heavy-handed pours, but a Centennial Mexican restaurant has become a staple for the Denver Broncos.

“We’ve had John Elway, Peyton Manning. We’ve had Von Miller, K.J. Hamler, Christian McCaffrey,” said Luis Ramirez, a co-own of Los Dos Potrillos. “The McCaffreys are big fans of us as well.”

On Monday, the family-owned restaurant Los Dos Potrillos became a part of Broncos history when Broncos General Manager George Paton decided to take the prospective new head coach Nathaniel Hackett to the restaurant to close up on the deal. They sat at booth F9.

“We got to have a great meal at Los Dos Potrillos, which really kind of sealed the deal,” said Paton in a press conference on Friday as they officially presented Hackett as the new head coach of the team.

The Mexican restaurant was founded by Mexican immigrants Jose and Martha Ramirez. Now their two sons Luis and Daniel are carrying on the family business. The Ramirez family said the week was monumental after the news broke. Dozens of people have been coming into the restaurant asking to order the “Hackett special,” which is on the menu as the tamale plate which is the meal Hackett ordered.

The plate includes two tamales, rice and beans and green chile. He also ordered a Cadillac margarita.

“Even the regulars that come in, who get the same thing every time they come in, now they’re coming in saying they want to try ‘the Hackett,'” said Daniel.

Because there’s something familial at Los Dos Potrillos.

“George Paton really feels like this is a second home for him, and it’s not just him, it’s everyone who comes into Dos Potrillos,” Daniel said. “Siendo Mexicano, my brother and I, it’s been a true honor to be able to be connected with the Denver Broncos in this way, and we hope to continue building this relationship with them.”

For the Ramirez Family, coming from Zacatecas, Mexico, to the U.S. with nothing to becoming a Broncos favorite is a dream come true.

“It’s almost as if a passing of the torches,” said Luis. “Never stop dreaming, just keep working hard at what you’re doing.”