WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) — A Texas man wanted in the killing of a man in Johnstown and the kidnapping of another has been returned to Colorado, Weld County Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday.
Seferino Hermosillo, 36, was arrested Jan. 6 in his hometown of Odessa. He was booked into the Weld County Jail on Wednesday.
Hermosillo is being held on six felonies and a half-million dollar bond.
Hermosillo joins his alleged accomplice, 40-year-old Marco Gutierrez-Herrera, in jail. Gutierrez-Herrera is being held on five felonies and with the same $500,000 bond.
The pair is accused of killing 40-year-old Gilbert Gutierrez last November in Johnstown. His body was found by authorities late on Saturday night, Nov. 20.
Immediately, the Weld County Sheriff’s Office broadcast its concerns for a 26-year-old man they feared was taken from the area by force. The man was “presumed kidnapped and in grave physical danger” the agency stated.
Two days later, that man was rescued by a multi-agency SWAT team at a gas station in Julesberg, six miles from the Colorado-Nebraska state line.
Gutierrez-Herrera was later taken into custody at a residence in the town.
Gutierrez-Herrera is expected to appear in court Tuesday. He may enter a plea at the hearing.
Hermosillo’s next appearance is Feb. 15.