DENVER (CBS4) – One man is dead after a shooting on Saturday night in northeast Denver. Two others are also recovering at the hospital after being hurt.
The victim who ended up dying was taken to the hospital after the shooting, which happened just before 9 p.m. on the 5700 block of North Danube Street. On Sunday morning Denver police announced in a tweet that he died.
The two other people who suffered injuries were also men.
So far police haven’t put out a suspect description.
Anyone with information about this crime that might help in the investigation is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720.913.STOP (7867). Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of $2,000.