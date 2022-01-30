DENVER (CBS4) – After a wintry week in Colorado the weekend will wrap up with more mild weather and melting. Afternoon highs on Sunday will be very similar to what we saw on Saturday with mostly sunny skies.

Monday will still be warm but later in the day the wind will start to pick up in some areas and the clouds will increase. The windy and cloudy weather will signal a big change.

Sometime on Tuesday we expect an arctic cold front to blast in from the north with much colder temperatures, strong gusty wind and widespread snow. Right now it looks like this front would arrive into Denver sometime during the late morning or early afternoon.

Once the wind and snow starts it should last through the night and into the early afternoon on Wednesday. The weather could make for very difficult commutes on Tuesday evening, Wednesday morning and Wednesday afternoon.

This storm is still a few days away and the forecast information in this story is solely based on the timing of the incoming low pressure from the Pacific with the bitter cold air from northern Canada. If anything changes with the timing of these two features the entire forecast will change so stay tuned.