DENVER(CBS)- After an unseasonably warm end to the month, February is going to roll in on Tuesday with a frigid blast of Arctic cold and winter snow.
There is a deep trough of low pressure poised to bring in the major weather change by mid-week.
Monday should still be a mild day statewide with increasing wind. The first wave of cooler air moves in Monday night into Tuesday.
Then by the time we get to Tuesday afternoon the colder air and snow start to really move in and sit over the Rockies for a couple days to kick off February.
There are two main features with the mid-week weather change. Extreme cold and accumulating snow. At this point our temperatures will drop below freezing Tuesday evening and not get back above freezing until Friday. Most high temperatures across the state will be below freezing on Wednesday.
Snowfall will begin in the mountains and foothills by Tuesday afternoon and then develop over the Front Range and eastern plains by Tuesday evening. The snow will continue to fall all day Wednesday. Amounts are likely to change but, as of Sunday night it looks like 3 to 6 inches for the Denver metro area with 6 to 12 inches possible in and near the Foothills.
Statewide snow amounts will likely be higher than the averages shown below. But, there will be significant amounts in the high country come Wednesday. Areas in the purple over the southern mountains may see a foot or more.