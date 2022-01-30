(CBS4) – Adams County Sheriff Rick Reigenborn was involved in a pursuit overnight.
Reigenborn was in the midst of doing some live streaming late Saturday night into early Sunday morning on the office’s Facebook page when a car clipped a patrol car and a chase started at Highway 85 and 77th Avenue in Adams County. The sheriff joined the pursuit as it headed towards Denver.
The chase lasted over 10 minutes and at one point the suspect drove in the same lanes as oncoming traffic.
“Unfortunately that’s one of their tactics,” the sheriff says in the livestream, which continued while the chase was ongoing. “They’ll drive on the wrong side of the road so we won’t pursue them.”
Eventually, the suspect was caught along with another person just off Colorado Boulevard and 25th Avenue near City Park in Denver. You can watch it all unfold in Reigenborn’s Facebook posting.
The sheriff’s live video recording will be saved as part of proceedings against the two people arrested in the pursuit. The identities of those people so far hasn’t been released.
Adams County deputies were involved in at least two other police pursuits overnight.