DENVER (CBS4) – Popular Colorado sportscaster Les Shapiro passed away today after his battle with lung cancer despite never having smoked a day in his life. Shapiro was an anchor, sports anchor reporter at CBS4 for 15 years.

“It could not have gone much better. He was at home, and the immediately family was all there. We spent the last four days with him, joking around, telling stories, and reading him the messages you all sent. We can’t imagine someone feeling more loved at the end of life than Les did,” Shapiro’s family posted on social media.

He was conversational, witty and knowledgeable and spent countless hours developing relationships with local athletes and coaches which made him well-liked and respected.

He covered both the Broncos Super Bowl victories in 1999 and 2000, the Avalanche’s first Stanley Cup championship, the inaugural season of the Colorado Rockies and performed the play-by-play for the station’s coverage of the University of Colorado Boulder football.

After his time at CBS4, Shapiro worked for FOX-31, ESPN Radio, Mile High Sports radio and he also was the master of ceremonies for many charitable functions around town.

His family asked the community to share a message or memory to share with him in his final days.

CBS4’s Jim Benemann recalled playing baseball against Shapiro in high school.

Please drop by Les Shapiro's Facebook page. Our 'ol CBS4 colleague is in hospice in Arizona after a long battle with cancer. I've known Les since our high school baseball days. Folks saying very nice things that the amazing Paula and their boys will pass along to Les. — Jim Benemann (@jimbcbs4) January 25, 2022

CBS4 General Manager Tim Wieland remembered being an intern as Shapiro anchored and won the evening news ratings in 1990.

Les played a key role in one of the biggest stories in Colorado broadcasting, as a member of the anchor team when KCNC won the evening news ratings battle in November 1990. I was an intern and remember Les being asked how they pulled it off, “Character and consistency.” pic.twitter.com/SpBrZByftA — Tim Wieland (@CBS4Tim) January 26, 2022

The tributes and well wishes mounted for Shapiro and his family.

Les is survived by his wife Paula and two children. He was 65 years old.