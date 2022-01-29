GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Garfield County Sheriff’s officials say a suspect led them on a chase early Saturday morning after they tried to pull him over on Interstate 70 near Rulison. The suspect allegedly sped away from deputies and exited the interstate, but continued on U.S. Highway 6.
That’s when deputies say the driver crashed into a herd of elk. Colorado State Patrol says at least one elk was euthanized.
Sheriff’s officials say the suspect’s air bags deployed, and he was airlifted to a hospital. He remains in the hospital as of this writing with reported facial injuries.
CSP says the vehicle used had a stolen license plate. It’s not clear if that’s the reason why deputies tried to stop the driver.
He has not been identified.