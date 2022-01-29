Les Shapiro, Former CBS4 Sports Anchor, Passes AwayPopular Colorado sportscaster Les Shapiro passed away today after his battle with throat cancer.

AP sources: Despite Reports, Tom Brady Hasn't Made Up His MindDespite reports that he is retiring, Tom Brady has told the Tampa Bay Buccaneers he hasn't made up his mind, two people familiar with the details told The Associated Press.

All Eyes Will Be On Shiffrin, Unknown Hill In Olympic AlpineNow a veteran of 26, and well-established as the world’s top all-around ski racer, Shiffrin aims to be in the starting gate at the Beijing Olympics for the slalom, giant slalom, super-G, downhill and combined, along with maybe even the mixed team parallel, according to her coach.

Jokic Has Triple-Double, Nuggets Beat Pelicans 116-105Nikola Jokic scored 22 of his 29 points in the second half to go with 13 rebounds and 10 assists and the Denver Nuggets held off the short-handed New Orleans Pelicans 116-105 on Friday night.

Avs' MacKinnon Could Miss All-Star Game After Taylor HitColorado Avalanche center Nathan MacKinnon will be sidelined for at least three games because of a concussion and facial fracture, throwing his availability for the All-Star Game into question.

'Absolutely Not': Broncos GM George Paton Says Hiring Of Nathaniel Hackett Wasn't Part Of 'Package Deal' For Aaron RodgersThe Broncos hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach had nothing to do with trying to acquire quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason.