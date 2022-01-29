DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver business owner faces murder charges following a fight with an employee from a neighboring store. That fight turned deadly on Friday night near the light rail at 30th Avenue and Downing Street.
Police arrested Ahmed Abdishakur, 47, on suspicion of first degree murder. They say he owns a business at 29th Avenue and Downing Street.
Release: Suspect Arrested for Investigation of First-Degree Murder Following Altercation Friday Night pic.twitter.com/8prZObxZIp
— Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) January 29, 2022
Surveillance video reportedly shows him pulling out a knife and threatening the victim. That victim worked at a business in the same building.
Witnesses told police they saw the two men fighting in the street. Police arrived to find the victim unconscious. He later died at the hospital.
Details about what caused the fight are not clear.