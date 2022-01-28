SUMMIT COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– The Summit County Sheriff’s Office has released new information on a man who is impersonating a ski patrol employee. He recently followed an underage girl.
The suspected impersonator has been seen wearing a red jacket with ski patrol poorly written on the jacket with a magic marker.
The man followed the girl from the Center Village to the east side at Copper Mountain. She was able to get away.
Investigators are searching for any information and anyone with details is expected to call the Summit County Sheriff’s Office at (970) 453-2232.