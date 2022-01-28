(CBS4) – Phase 2 of the Marshall Fire cleanup process will begin this Sunday.
Crews will be collecting items damaged by wind or smoke from homes that were not destroyed by the wildfire.
This phase of cleanup is expected to take two weeks and will move through these areas in this order:
1. U1 Mobile Home Park (MHP)
2. L2 North Louisville
3. L3 Mulberry
4. L4 Harper Lake/Enclave
5. L5 Coal Creek
6. U6 Davidson Mesa
7. S7 Rock Creek
8. S8 – Sagamore/Old Town
9. U9 – Marshall
You can check a map to see the cleanup status in each area.
To qualify for the curbside pickup, you’ll need to fill out a damage assessment self-report form by Sunday.
If you need help removing the damaged items from your home, volunteer organizations are available to assist. Call the debris hotline for more information: 303-214-3203