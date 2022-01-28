DENVER (CBS4) — Getting a parking ticket in Denver will cost you more starting in February. On Tuesday, most parking fines increase by $10. However, certain offenses will cost much more.
If you park in or block a bike lane, sidewalk, or crosswalk, you’ll pay a lot more. Instead of a $25 fine, you’ll get slapped with a $65 fine.
If you illegally park in a handicapped spot – the fine is going up from $150 to $350.
And, if a semi-truck or large business truck and parks in a residential neighborhood, the fine goes from $25 to $250.