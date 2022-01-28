GRAND LAKE, Colo. (CBS4)– Deputies responded to a residence in Grand Lake on Tuesday about 7:40 p.m. on a welfare check. A concerned person had contacted the sheriff’s office and said that they hadn’t been able to get in contact with their friend for three days.
Deputies with assistance from the Grand Lake Fire Protection District responded to the residence and located two deceased adult males.
The initial investigation shows no signs of foul play and there is no community threat. Cause and manner of death will be released by the coroner.