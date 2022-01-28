FORT COLLINS, Colo. (CBS4) — Glen Haven Volunteer Firefighter Mary Thompson received an award Monday for protecting a teenage girl who was attacked and strangled on fire station property last summer.
Thompson was at the Glen Haven Area Fire Department’s fire station July 15 when a white Jeep drove into the parking lot. A black Chevrolet sedan drove in behind it and struck the Jeep.
A man, later identified as Jacobo Wright Mendoza, 39, of Drake, exited the sedan, pulled a 16-year-old girl from the passenger side of the Jeep, and began assaulting her.
“Emergency at Glen Haven Station 1, please,” Thompson declared on the fire department’s radio channel. “There’s a big accident. We’re trying to protect a girl. Please hurry.”
Thompson and the Jeep’s driver separated the pair. Thompson could be heard over her radio saying, “Get him off her.”
The Jeep driver, according to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office’s description, held Mendoza down. Thompson helped the girl into the fire station, locked the door, and began treating her injuries.
“We need medical,” Thompson radioed, requesting paramedics. “She’s bleeding pretty heavily.”
“The girl’s life was most likely saved due to Mary’s actions,” stated the text on the Star Award presented to Thompson by the Larimer County Sheriff.
The Jeep driver, a good Samaritan who earlier encountered the black sedan on Larimer County Road 43 and drove to the fire station when the girl jumped into his vehicle, has not had his identity released by authorities.
Mendoza, meanwhile, is facing 15 charges related to the case. Those charges include attempted murder, kidnapping, assault, sexual assault on a child, and contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He is still being held in the Larimer County Detention Center on $500,000 bond and is scheduled to appear in Feb. 24.