(CBS4) — Denver’s mask mandate will expire Feb. 3. Investigative Reporter Rick Sallinger asked the city if it expects it will extend the mandate.
Denver Department of Public Health & Environment said it will continue to monitor the data as we approach the expiration date.
It added, “… Case rates are declining, and we appear to be past the omicron peak. But that does not mean people should let their guard down … We encourage everyone to remain vigilant about wearing face coverings in indoor public settings.”
