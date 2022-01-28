Omicron Immunity At Three Quarters Of Colorado's Population -- And RisingColorado is beginning to show an arc of omicron cases as the COVID-19 pandemic is bending toward better days.

Miscommunication Led To Handout At Denver Rec Centers Of Expired COVID Tests Without InstructionsCity and state officials acknowledged that there was miscommunication between the agencies which resulted in COVID-19 tests being distributed to residents without clear instructions.

1 In 19 Coloradans Are Currently Contagious With COVID, But Health Officials Expect Fewer Residents To Get SickTwo years into the exhausting and horrible COVID pandemic, Colorado's state epidemiologist Dr. Rachel Herlihy had something positive to report.

Basketball Becomes A Place To Talk Mental HealthTwo big basketball games between Arvada West and Ralston Valley became a platform for something entirely different; a conversation about mental health and suicide.

'Expiration Date Extended': State of Colorado Says Expired Rapid COVID Tests Are Still GoodMany of the COVID-19 tests distributed around Denver appear expired, but the State says they are still good--at least for a couple more weeks.

COVID Cases & Labor Shortages Along The Front Range Affecting Walgreens Pharmacy LocationsA combination of COVID-19 cases and staffing shortages is leading to growing frustration with Walgreens' locations across the Front Range.