DENVER (CBS4) – After two rounds of snow this week, all of Colorado will enjoy winter sunshine through the weekend before a series of arctic cold fronts arrived next week.
Denver officially received 7.8 inches of snow the last week which brings total snowfall for the season to just over 18 inches. That’s still about 8 inches below normal through the end of January largely because there was no snow in Denver until December 10th which was a record. Since then Denver has been catching up rather quickly.
On Friday, after a very cold start in the morning, temperatures will reach into the 40s for most areas along the Front Range. Most mountain areas will stay in the 20s and 30s for high temperatures.
Then a gradual warming trend will occur over the weekend with temperatures topping 50 degrees on Saturday, Sunday, and even into Monday.
After Monday, two arctic cold front will arrive in Colorado for Tuesday and Wednesday causing a dramatic drop in temperatures. Light, fluffy snow and gusty winds are also expected for the middle of next week making for slick and difficult travel especially Tuesday night into Wednesday morning.
As of Friday morning, the snow forecast for all of next week is 4-8 inches along Front Range and 6-12 inches for many mountain areas. We’ll keep you posted!