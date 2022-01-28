(CBS4) – The Denver Broncos hiring of Nathaniel Hackett as their new head coach had nothing to do with trying to acquire Green Bay quarterback Aaron Rodgers in the offseason. That’s according to GM George Paton, who said the move was definitely not part of any “package deal.”
George Paton asked if hiring Hackett had anything to do with getting Aaron Rodgers as a package deal: “Absolutely not.”#BroncosCountry @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) January 28, 2022
Paton responded “absolutely not” when asked about it during an introductory news conference with Hackett at team headquarters in Englewood on Friday afternoon.
Denver fired Vic Fangio after a 7-10 season. Hackett’s hire of the former Packers offensive coordinator has raised speculation about trying to lure Rodgers to Denver.
When it was his turn to speak at the news conference, Hackett said he’s flat out thrilled to be the new coach of the Broncos.
“To say that I’m excited would be an understatement,” he said.
Nathaniel Hackett: “To say that I’m excited would be an understatement.”#BroncosCountry @CBSDenver
— Michael Spencer (@MichaelCBS4) January 28, 2022
And for whoever winds up starting at QB for the Broncos next season, Hackett said he values the following qualities in their on-field offensive leader: “toughness and intelligence.”
What Nathaniel Hackett values in a quarterback:
"Toughness and intelligence"
— Romi Bean (@Romi_Bean) January 28, 2022
(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)